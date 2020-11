Peat (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

The two-time Pro Bowler was able to log his ninth start of the season Sunday, but he was forced to exit in the first half. With Derrick Kelly (coach's decision) inactive for Week 11, Nick Easton will likely slide over to field snaps at left guard for the remainder of the contest.