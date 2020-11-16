Harris grabbed all four of his targets for 24 yards in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The Saints' quarterbacks managed just 139 yards on the afternoon, with 83 of them going to Alvin Kamara, leaving little else to around. Still, it was surprising to see Harris finish ahead of Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook in the receiving column. Harris entered the day with a 15-160-1 receiving line across his previous seven games.