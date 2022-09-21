Harty (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Harty played 11 offensive snaps and caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He was the only wideout outside of the team's starting trio of Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry to record a catch, but he appears to have come away from the contest with a foot injury. Harty has been competing with Marquez Callaway for the No. 4 wideout spot while Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) is sidelined, but Harty's potential absence would have a greater impact on New Orleans' return game. Regardless, Harty still has two practices to clear his foot issue before the team has to make a decision on his status for Week 3.