Saints' Drew Brees: Wants to stay in New Orleans

Though Brees is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, when asked following Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Vikings if he considered himself a part of the Saints' future, he replied, "I do," Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees, who turned 39 on Monday, continues to play at a very high level, having passed for 4,334 yards this past season while logging a 23:8 TD:INT ratio. Meanwhile, top backup Chase Daniel is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and No. 3 signal caller Taysom Hill is signed through 2019. Expect the Saints to make re-signing Brees -- who has excelled as the franchise signal caller since 2006 -- an offseason priority. Given his desire to remain with the team, it would be surprising if the two sides aren't able to strike a deal.