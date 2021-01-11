Brees completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

He also added three carries for two yards. The veteran signal-caller played a highly-conservative game, dinking and dunking all afternoon while delivering touchdown strikes of 11 yards to Michael Thomas and six yards to Latavius Murray. Brees will look to lead his team on a deep playoff run in what is believed to be his final season, and the Saints will host the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round next week. In two regular-season wins against Tampa Bay, Brees provided 382 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and no picks.