Brees completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 33-7 win over the Panthers.

Brees averaged a modest 6.3 yards per attempt but made up for it by completing 69 percent of his passes and notching three TDs for the fourth time this season. The veteran missed four games and had another cut short due to injury in addition to operating without Michael Thomas for most of the campaign, but he still finishes with an impressive 24:6 TD:INT to go along with 2,942 yards. Brees should have all his weapons available for the upcoming wild-card round matchup with the Bears and will look to make another deep run in what would be the last postseason of his career.