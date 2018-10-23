The Saints acquired Apple from the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple turned in a solid rookie campaign before regressing on the field in 2017, and perhaps more notably, wearing out his welcome with both teammates and the coaching staff. After the Giants cleaned house after last season, Apple was given a clean slate by the new regime and reclaimed a starting role heading into 2018. Despite the changing of the guard in the front office in addition to Apple's improved play, the Giants apparently still didn't view the 23-year-old as a long-term cog, so he'll head to New Orleans to provide reinforcement to a secondary group that lost Patrick Robinson (ankle) to injured reserve earlier this season. Assuming the ankle issue Apple sustained while playing Monday in the Giants' 23-20 loss to the Falcons doesn't prove to be a major issue, he could immediately challenge Ken Crawley for a starting role opposite Marshon Lattimore.