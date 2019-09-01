Saints' Kiko Alonso: Traded to New Orleans
The Dolphins are trading Alonso (undisclosed) to the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Alonso is the latest veteran to be sent out of Miami, now joining a Saints defense that has Demario Davis (weak side), Alex Anzalone (middle) and A.J. Klein (strong side) listed as the starting linebackers. The 29-year-old Alonso had at least 15 starts and 114 tackles in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins, but he hasn't received strong grades from Pro Football Focus since his rookie 2013 campaign in Buffalo, plagued by frequent missed tackles and poor coverage stats. He's also been dealing with an undisclosed injury in recent weeks, so there's no guarantee he has a significant role with the Saints early in the regular season. Alonso may eventually challenge Anzalone or Klein for snaps.
