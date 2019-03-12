Saints' Mark Ingram: Could land with Ravens
The Ravens have emerged as the favorites to sign Ingram, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ingram initially was optimistic about re-signing with New Orleans, but it became obvious negotiations didn't work out after the team reached an agreement Tuesday to sign Latavius Murray. The 29-year-old Ingram can focus on finding his next team, with Baltimore apparently leading the way even as some rumors connect the Ravens to Le'Veon Bell.
