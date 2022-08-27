Ingram rushed nine times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Ingram capped each of the Saints' first two possessions with touchdowns of one and two yards, respectively. His skills near the goal line give Ingram some fantasy appeal, even if Alvin Kamara doesn't end up serving a suspension this season. Ingram has scored at least five touchdowns in eight of his 10 previous NFL seasons, and the Saints know they can trust the veteran when they need a tough yard or two to move the sticks or put six points on the board.