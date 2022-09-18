Ingram (ankle) rushed 10 times for 60 yards and brought in both targets for three yards in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran back comfortably led the Saints in rushing with an expanded role courtesy of Alvin Kamara's (ribs) absence, but game script eventually limited his opportunities late. A lost fumble at the Buccaneers' nine-yard line late in the third quarter was also obviously a back-breaking miscue, but Ingram looked refreshingly effective against what is usually one of the stingiest run defenses in the league when he had the ball in his hands. Ingram is likely to revert back to a more modest role in a Week 3 road battle versus the Panthers if Kamara is healthy enough to suit up.