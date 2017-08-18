Play

Unger (foot) passed his physical examination Thursday.

Unger has been recovering from a Lisfranc injury he suffered from in Week 13 of last season, but with the passing of his physical, it looks as though the lineman will meet his goal of returning for the Saints' third preseason game.

