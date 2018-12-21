Unger (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Unger sustained a concussion during Monday's win over the Panthers, but has managed to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time so play versus the Steelers. The veteran center will slot into his usual starting role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...