Saints' Max Unger: Progressing in recovery
Unger (foot) participated in the stretching and conditioning portion of Monday's practice, Herbie Teope of NOLA.com reports.
Head coach Sean Payton said the original timetable for Unger's return, which is the Saints' third preseason game, remains intact. Look for the team to gradually ramp up his workload to get to that point.
