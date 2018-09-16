Saints' Michael Thomas: Another double-digit catch effort in Week 2 win

Thomas brought in 12 of 13 targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Thomas once again paced the Saints' passing attack, posting his second straight double-digit catch game to open the season. The 25-year-old has seen a jaw-dropping 30 targets through his first pair of 2018 games, and unlike what might hold true on other teams, the level of usage may not be much of an outlier. Thomas remains Drew Brees' most trusted target by far, putting him in play in all season-long and daily formats weekly. He'll look to generate a third consecutive prolific performance in a Week 3 divisional clash with the Falcons.