Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Thomas (knee) isn't ready to return to practice, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 New Orleans reports.
Thomas thus appears unlikely to be designated for return from injured reserve due to the right knee injury that he sustained Week 10 at Minnesota. The Saints are vying for a spot in the postseason, but if that doesn't come to pass, Thomas seems destined to finish this season with 39 catches (on 64 targets) for 448 yards and one touchdown in 10 contests.
