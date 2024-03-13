Thomas (knee) became a free agent after the Saints designated him as a post-June 1 cut, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Under the terms of his contract, Thomas was technically signed beyond 2024, but he had some unusual bonuses attached to his deal that enabled the Saints to cut him loose. He's now free to sign with any team, but it's unclear how much of a market there might be for a 31-year-old wideout who has massed significant time over the past four seasons. A knee injury cost Thomas the final seven games of the 2023 campaign, but it's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery.