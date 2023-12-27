Thomas (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It come as no surprise after coach Dennis Allen's comments Tuesday made it sound unlikely that Thomas would be back this week. The wideout has missed five games and is eligible to return from injured reserve at any point now.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Week 17 return unlikely•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Won't have window opened Week 16•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Should play again in 2023•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Heading to injured reserve•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: On track to miss time•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Has significant knee injury•