Turner (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Turner was designated to return from IR on Friday, which allowed him to return to practice. However, with the short week, the team only held a walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday and he was listed as a limited participant for both. The 24-year-old will work to ramp up his activity next week and return Dec. 31 against the Buccaneers.