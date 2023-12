Turner (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Turner was designated to return from injured reserve in mid-December, and despite a week of limited practice sessions, the 24-year-old won't be making his return in Week 17. The 2021 first-round pick has spent the last 15 weeks on IR, and in his stead, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon to continue seeing more work as a rotational defensive lineman.