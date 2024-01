Payton Turner logged one tackle while playing two games during the 2023 regular season.

Turner sustained a significant toe injury during the season opener and was sidelined on IR until the Week 18 win over Atlanta. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick was significantly hampered by injury for the third season in a row, as he's now appeared in just 15 games during his career. The 2024 campaign will likely serve as a make-or-break season for Turner in New Orleans.