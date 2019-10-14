Saints' Ted Ginn: Falls flat in win
Ginn corralled two of six targets for 37 yards, adding a 12-yard carry in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
It was an inefficient night for the speedy wideout, who brought in only two of his six looks. Ginn had a huge Week 1 performance, but the boom-or-bust receiver has been almost exclusively bust since then. Unless he's coming up with a big play or getting into the end zone, Ginn's fantasy value is minimal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...