Ginn corralled two of six targets for 37 yards, adding a 12-yard carry in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

It was an inefficient night for the speedy wideout, who brought in only two of his six looks. Ginn had a huge Week 1 performance, but the boom-or-bust receiver has been almost exclusively bust since then. Unless he's coming up with a big play or getting into the end zone, Ginn's fantasy value is minimal.