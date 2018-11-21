Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Uncertain to play Thursday
Smith (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. Since the Saints likely held only a light walk-through session Wednesday to close out their Week 12 preparations, the rookie's lack of participation in Tuesday's practice could be the more significant piece of information with regards to his status. The Saints may ultimately wait and see what Smith is able to do in a pregame workout before determining his availability for the divisional matchup, making him a risky option in any Thanksgiving Day DFS lineups with kickoff in New Orleans set for 8:20 p.m. EST. Perhaps in anticipation of Smith being held out of the contest or limited, the Saints added a receiver to the 53-man roster Wednesday, activating Tommylee Lewis (knee) from injured reserve.
