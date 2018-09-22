Saints' Vince Biegel: Promoted to active roster
Biegel joined the Saints' active roster Friday, Amos Morale III of The Times-Picayune reports.
Beigel was promoted to the 53-man roster to provide depth at the linebacker position with Manti Te'o (knee) sidelined. The second-year player out of Wisconsin stands to see limited rotational snaps against the Falcons on Sunday.
