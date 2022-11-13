site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Zack Baun: Getting starting opportunity
Baun will start at outside linebacker against the Steelers on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Baun will draw the start with Pete Werner (ankle) inactive. The former has only played 17 snaps on defense this season, which all took place after Werner exited Monday's loss to the Ravens.
