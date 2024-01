Baun recorded 30 tackles, including two sacks, and one interception across 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

Baun saw a career high in defensive snaps (292) while continuing to play a primary role on special teams (381). The 2020 third-round pick has been a core special-teamer since his first year with the Saints, but he's yet to log more than 30 tackles in a single season. Baun is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.