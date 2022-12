Baun (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Baun suffered the injury during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers. Even coming off a bye, he was unable to practice in any capacity during the week and is set to miss his first game of the camapaign. Kaden Elliss should be locked into a significant role in Baun's absence.