Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism Monday that Robinson (knee) can return this season, saying that the linebacker is "running and moving" but still rehabbing, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson sprained the PCL in his knee during Seattle's final preseason game and hasn't yet been able to take the field during the regular season. While Carroll's update Monday is encouraging, it doesn't suggest that Robinson is particularly close to being able to return to game action. When (and if) he is able to play, Robinson will likely work in a reserve role.