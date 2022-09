Robinson (knee) is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 4, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the linebacker will likely still be out for a few more weeks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Robinson sprained his PCL during the team's preseason finale and was placed on IR ahead of the season opener. It doesn't sound like he suffered a setback or is in danger of missing the entire season, but it's unclear when he may be activated off IR.