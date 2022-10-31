Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Robinson (knee) will not be designated to return to practice Week 9, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Robinson sprained his PCL in late August and was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Seahawks' season opener. The 24-year-old is now eligible to return to practice at any point this season, though this expected timeline remains unclear. Once he is designated to return, Robinson will have a 21-day window to practice and be restored to the active roster, or else he'll revert to Seattle's IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.