The Seahawks waived Robinson on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Robinson will head to waivers after spending the first three years of his career in Seattle. The 25-year-old has recorded 44 tackles (26 solo) and five sacks in 30 games played but missed all of last season with a knee injury. Now healthy, Robinson will look to catch on with another team ahead of the start of the season.
