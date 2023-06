Head coach Pete Carroll noted Thursday that "it's going to be a while" before Robinson (knee) returns to practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson ended up on IR for the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury in Seattle's final preseason game. The 2020 fifth-round pick out of Syracuse opted to not get surgery this offseason and there doesn't seem to be a definitive timeline on his return. Robinson played 16 games in 2021, recording 22 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.