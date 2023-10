Burns (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Burns missed Seattle's last two games with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice, making it seem as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. The 28-year-old signed with the Seahawks' active roster before the team's Week 3 contest, and he'll likely serve as a rotational corner for the remainder of the season.