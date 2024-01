Burns (knee) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Burns suffered a knee injury in the second half of the team's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, but he now appears ready to go for Sunday's regular season finale versus the Cardinals. The 28-year-old will be back in his extreme depth role in Seattle's secondary for their must-win Week 18 contest.