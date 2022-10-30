site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Austin Blythe: Returns to field Sunday
Blythe (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Blythe temporarily exited with a knee injury but was able to return before the end of the first half. The 30-year-old has started every game since signing with Seattle this offseason.
