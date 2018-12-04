Calitro had a career high 10 tackles (seven solo) in Seattle's 43-16 win against the 49ers on Sunday.

The Villanova product saw a total of 49 snaps (40 on defense) in the game and made the most of his opportunity. Though he sits behind fellow middle linebacker Bobby Wagner on the depth chart, Calitro has certainly carved out a role in the Seattle defense.

