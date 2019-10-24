McDougald (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald missed Wednesday's practice and wasn't able to participate in any capacity last week, so Thursday's limited session is a notable step in the right direction. Back spasms have ailed McDougald as of late, but he appears to have a shot at suiting up against the Falcons on Sunday.

