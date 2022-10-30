Seattle elevated Irvin from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Irvin will be active for a second straight game after recording two tackles across 24 defensive snaps during his season debut against the Chargers in Week 7. The veteran linebacker will only be eligible for one more elevation following Sunday's game, so it's possible Seattle inks him to the 53-man roster before too long, especially if he plays well again.