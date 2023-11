Young (abdomen) is doubtful for Seattle's matchup with the 49ers on Thursday, Colin Gunther of the team's official site reports.

Young is now likely to miss his second consecutive game due to an abdomen injury suffered during the team's Week 10 win over the Commanders. The 2022 seventh-round pick has already missed 10 games this season, and Dee Eskridge could see more playing time Thursday if Young can't play.