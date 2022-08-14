Young caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for a one-yard loss.

Young was an interesting prospect as a highly productive Division II player who ran a 4.47 40-yard with a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. The Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of April's draft. Young played 72 percent of the offensive snaps Saturday, which was more than any other Seahawks receiver by a wide margin. Of course, his high usage was partially because Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) were all out with injuries while Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf enjoyed the night off. Young is still on the roster bubble, but he'll have two more preseason games to make his final case for a spot on the 53-man roster.