Brown is undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus Monday but could return in 2-to-3 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown will miss Week 17 and likely any playoff games in the next couple weeks, but if all goes well in his recovery he could return to the field during a potential playoff run. Jamarco Jones is likely to fill in at left tackle in the meantime.

