Brown hauled in two passes for 74 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Both of Brown's receptions were deep balls along the sidelines, with the second catch being made despite defensive pass interference by Chargers starting safety Jahleel Addae. Brown took the No. 1 wideout reps as Doug Baldwin (knee) and Tyler Lockett (foot) sat out, and his ability to stretch the field Saturday could get him more looks when the regular season commences.