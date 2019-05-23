Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Taking reps with first team
Brown worked with the first-team offense during the opening week of OTAs, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Seattle has had notable change at the receiver position this offseason, starting with the dismissal of longtime fan-favorite Doug Baldwin (knee/shoulder/ankle) and the drafting of a high-profile prospect in D.K. Metcalf. The turnover has left Tyler Lockett as the clear No. 1 option at wideout ahead of the 2019 season, but it's also created uncertainty at the No. 2 and 3 spots. While Metcalf is probably the favorite to win one of them given his superior pedigree, it appears Seattle is nonetheless giving veterans like Brown and presumably David Moore the opportunity to distinguish themselves early on. Also in contention for serious playing time in 2019 is Gary Jennings, a fourth-round rookie out of West Virginia, and John Ursua, a seventh-rounder out of Hawaii, though the latter offers little outside of the slot.
