Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Bangs knee in no-show performance
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Graham banged his knee during Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Graham wasn't out of the game for long, yet finished with just one catch for one yard on two targets. While there should be better days ahead, it's concerning that he's been a complete non-factor through two games while playing in an offense that's produced only 21 points. The knee injury doesn't seem serious, but he could still end up on the injury report ahead of a Week 3 contest in Tennessee.
