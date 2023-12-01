Brooks (ankle) has been downgraded from probable to doubtful Thursday night against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The linebacker left the game in the first half. Brooks recorded a sack before exiting and has 96 tackles on the season.
