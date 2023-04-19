Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol said that progress is being made as Brooks recovers from a torn ACL, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks tore his ACL during the team's Week 17 win against the Jets and now hopes to be ready for training camp. While nothing is official yet, this still comes as good news for the 25-year-old as there were originally concerns that he might not be ready for the start of the season. Brooks was having one of the most productive years of his career before getting injured and will look to return to form for the upcoming campaign.