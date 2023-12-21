Brooks (ankle) was deemed limited in Wednesday's estimated practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brooks sprained his ankle Week 13 versus Dallas and missed most of that contest, but he's been able to suit up for both of Seattle's subsequent games. With that context, it seems likely he'll be able to play this Sunday in Tennessee unless he suffers a setback. Brooks has tallied 13 tackles (seven solo) over the two games since the injury occurred.