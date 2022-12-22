Brooks (neck) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks injured his neck during Seattle's Week 15 loss to San Francisco,. It looked like he put the injury behind him after his full participation on Tuesday's practice estimate, but Wednesday's limited workload indicates it is still an issue. More clarity will come as the week progresses, but Nick Bellore would presumably be the next man up at inside linebacker if Brooks ultimately has to miss some time.
