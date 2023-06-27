Brooks (knee) posted a video of himself running drills on the field, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Brooks suffered a torn ACL in Week 17, which currently leaves his status for the start of training camp and possibly the beginning of the season in question. However, the 25-year-old appears to be moving well in the video, which could be a sign that he is ahead of schedule.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Playing out rookie contract in 2023•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Hopeful for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Progressing well after surgery•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surgery upcoming•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Heads to IR•