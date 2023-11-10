Brooks (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The starting inside linebacker's status is now in doubt for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Brooks has 78 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
